During RovioCon 23, Iwo Zakowski, Supercell’s head of marketing, shared some data on the hit Clash of Clans revealing that it boasts more than 200 million users active on a monthly basis (MAU). He also explained how many players discovered the game through word of mouth.

Mind-boggling numbers

Supercell currently has a portfolio of games live service highly successful, with a total of more than 200 million active users on a monthly basis: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

The growth in popularity of Supercell games has been organic. For example, 68% of Clash of Clans players discovered the game via word of mouthwith only 15% coming from stores.

As of September 2023, the number of daily active users in Clash Royale has grown from 13 to 14 million thanks to the collaboration with Chess.com.

Supercell has ambitious plans for the future and wants to make its games part of popular culture.

In short, these are considerable numbers, which make it clear what size the project can reach mobile market. Moreover, according to AppMagic, four of the Supercell games listed above have exceeded one billion dollars in revenues, with Clash of Clans having produced more than ten billion. It is difficult to find traditional market stocks that can boast similar results.