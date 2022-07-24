Clash of boats on the Argentario

It would belong to a dead man, a missing person and one seriously injured the first, provisional, balance of the collision between two boatsa sailing boat and a motor boat, which happened in the late afternoon today to the Argentario. One of the two people initially missing was found dead stuck under one of the two boats. Therefore, the searches by the Coast Guard continue to find the person currently missing. The seriously injured was transported by helicopter to the hospital The Sheets of Siena. The sailboat, according to what has been learned, sank and sank shortly after the collision.

The yacht, unlike the sailboat, remained afloat, even if the collision caused a dangerous tilt. According to an initial reconstruction, the accident occurred not far from the islet off the coast of Porto Ercole, between Torre Ciana and the island of Giglio, where the sea reaches a depth of up to forty meters.

A group of Roman friends

The person who died following the collision is a middle-aged woman from Rome yesterday afternoon between a sailboat and a yacht in the stretch of sea between the Argentario promontory and the island of Giglio. To give the news is the local health authority. Four are instead injured: the most serious is a 60-year-old from Rome, transported by helicopter rescue to the Misericordia hospital in Grosseto where he is now hospitalized but not in danger of life. The other three minor injuries, also all from Rome, would be two women of 59 and 61 years and a man of 60, taken to the hospital of Orbetello. Lthe sixth person involved in the accident is still missing at sea.



