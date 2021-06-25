Tragic collision between motorboats on Lake Como. A 22-year-old lost his life and two other young people were injured, albeit not seriously. The accident a few hundred meters from Tremezzina near Lenno on Lake Como. The firefighters of Como, the emergency vehicles of 118 and the carabinieri of Menaggio intervened on the spot to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.
