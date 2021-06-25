Another clash between boats in Lombardy. After the dramatic accident on Lake Garda in which 25-year-old Greta and 37-year-old Umberto died, also on the Lake Como it occurred tragedy. Today, Friday 25 June, off the coast of Villa Balbianello in Lenno, in the Municipality of Tremezzina a 22-year-old boy died while others two they remained wounds. To make it known are the firefighters. In fact, the firefighters recovered the body and brought it to the shore. According to the first reconstructions a boat with about ten tourists in their twenties of Belgian nationality it would have hit a second motorboat with the three people on board. The police will carry out all the findings to reconstruct the dynamics of the affair.