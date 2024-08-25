Police sources cited by the Red 113 news agency confirmed on Sunday the intense shootout between alleged members of a criminal cell of “El Comandante Teto” and hitmen from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

According to reports, “El Teto”‘s cell was overwhelmed in the fight by the rival group and fled into the mountains.

At the scene, authorities found seven bodies and one survivor who later died in a hospital while receiving medical attention.

An operation was carried out in the municipality, but no arrests have been made so far.

Military sources said the area is disputed by the Guardia Comunal, as the “El Teto” group calls itself, and the CJNG, which seeks to expand its territory in the mountain-coast.

