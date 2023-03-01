Clash in Cartabianca between Briatore and Fratoianni: “Think only of insulting”

Turned on clash a White paper between entrepreneur Flavio Briatore and Verdi/Italian Left exponent Nicola Fratoianni.

The question and answer was staged during the episode broadcast on Rai 3 on the evening of Tuesday 28 February while talking about beach concessions and the possible stop to the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2034.

“In Italy we love capitalism as long as it is monopolistic” declared Fratoianni in reference to the possible extension of the concessions until 2024.

Briatore then replied: “In France the concessions have been auctioned off and all the beaches are in the hands of 3 groups… If the concessions are auctioned off in Italy, I can buy more, but many small companies will disappear”.

The debate ignited when talks began of a possible stop to the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2034. “The other countries are moving forward, we are at a standstill” declared Nicola Fratoianni.

“I think I have more experience than Fratoianni in this field, I did 8 years of Formula 1…. You can achieve zero emissions without necessarily having to change engines and throw away the existing car fleet… When Fratoianni is there I don’t have to come anymore, he’s the typical communist who thinks only of insulting” was the entrepreneur’s reply.