4 months have passed since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a wretched day of 14 June and now 14 October has also arrived. Investigation of CBI, ED and Narcotics Control Bureau is still going on. The process of questioning started at a rapid pace, that too has stopped. But justice is still awaited. AIIMS report overturned Sushant’s entire case. The forensic team of AIIMS, which investigated the Sushant case, says that the actor was not killed. After the AIIMS report surfaced, Sushant’s family and fans also questioned it. But the campaign to bring justice to Sushant is not over. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has decided to reach everyone’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Messages are being sent from morning to evening



On Tuesday 14 October from 6 am to 10 pm Sushant’s fans are recording their messages. Shweta tweeted two days ago that ‘#ManKiBaat4SSR is a great opportunity to raise your voice for justice and truth’. Through this we can remain united and show that the public is waiting for justice. I would also like to thank my family who have always stood together. ‘

The matter will reach the Prime Minister this way

Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the fans will record their talk to PM Modi to send justice to Sushant or through message to the online portal of Mann Ki Baat. Messages in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts will have to tag the PMO and other official account handles of the PM.

CBI is not opening cards

CBI is still not opening its cards on Sushant’s death. The CBI has said in its official statement that even though the AIIMS report has come, it is investigating all the angles, including the abetment of murder, suicide and suicide. The investigation is still going on and no conclusion has been reached.

AIIMS report denied murder

Till now, according to the AIIMS report, which was said to be the basis of investigation into Sushant’s death, Sushant died due to hanging and suffocation. The AIIMS team also examined Sushant’s viscera and found that there was no poison in his body. This report says more or less what was said in the postmortem report of the Cooper Hospital.

ED said this about money

On the other hand, ED’s report says that there has never been any major transaction between Sushant and Riya or his family regarding money. It was also said that Sushant’s family was probably not well aware of his financial situation. The ED’s investigation began when Sushant’s father had accused Riya and his family of crores of rupees in his FIR.

What came out in the NCB investigation?

The investigation of the team of Narcotics Control Bureau, which is investigating drugs in the case, is also going on. According to what has been revealed in the investigation so far, Sushant used to take drugs. Now the drugs he used to take himself or he was addicted to, it is a matter of investigation.