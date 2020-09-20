A BJP worker was killed in a clash with Trinamool Congress (TMC) members in West Medinipur district of West Bengal. This has increased tension in the area. The police gave this information on Sunday. Police said there was a clash on Saturday night over Vishwakarma Puja in Sabang area of ​​the district. After this, indiscriminate indigenous bombs were hurled by people, in which BJP worker Deepak Mandal (40) was killed.The incident also caused tension in neighboring Moyna in East Medinipur district. Mandal was a resident of Moyna. An official said police teams have been deployed in Sabang and Moyna for up to four km. Local leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Mandal was very popular in the area and hence he was killed by TMC workers in a planned manner.

TMC leaders accused of throwing bombs

BJP members protested at both places on Mandal’s death and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in his assassination. The local TMC leader claimed that despite being a resident of Moyna, Mandal had gone to Sabang to create trouble. TMC leaders said that Mandal was throwing the bomb, which killed him. Police said she is investigating the incident and the body has been sent for post-mortem.