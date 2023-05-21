Guidonia, serious road accident involving three vehicles, a 20-year-old girl died after being transported to the hospital

A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Friday 19 May, in the municipality of Guidonia, about 30 km from Rome. To have the worst unfortunately, one 20 year old girl she died after her arrival at the hospital, due to her very serious condition.

In addition to the police and the health workers, the firefighters also arrived on the spot, who proceeded to free her from the sheet metal of the vehicle, in which it remained trapped.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 10.30 pm on Friday 19 May. Just down the road Nomentana Bislocated in the municipality of Guidonia, about 30 km from Rome.

The identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed and they are not even well known causes which led to this serious accident.

From what has emerged so far, Three vehicles collided and passers-by immediately realized that the situation was very serious. The girl was trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle.

Consequently, in addition to asking for the intervention of the police, the Fire Brigade also arrived. The latter thanks to some suitable toolsthey managed to free her and promptly entrusted her to medical care.

The death of the 20-year-old girl after the accident

The condition of the young woman appeared despair right away. However, doctors hoping they could save her life, decided to carry it emergency in the hospital.

But it was just a few minutes after her arrival at the hospital that the 20-year-old exhaled hers last breath. Attempts by doctors to keep her alive turned out to be completely vain.

In fact, in the end, they had no choice but to note his death. At the moment the police forces intervened, are working to rebuild theexact dynamics and understand any responsibilities. There will be more updates on this episode.