Fines for speeding or talking on the phone behind the wheel should be reduced by 30 percent. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) is urging the cabinet to do this. Many fines have increased so much that citizens will soon no longer accept it, the justice department thinks. Behind the scenes, the Public Prosecution Service and the cabinet have been at loggerheads for some time about the amount of fines.
Tobias den Hartog
Latest update:
14-09-23, 21:10
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Clash #Public #Prosecution #Service #Cabinet #fines #speeding #higher
Leave a Reply