DARIO MINOR Correspondent in Rome Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 4:43 PM



The requirement by the Italian Government to all travelers arriving from another country of the European Union to present a test with a negative result to rule out that they are infected with coronavirus has opened a crisis between Rome and Brussels. The measure, which came into force this Wednesday, even includes those vaccinated: both Italians and foreigners have to show before boarding the plane that takes them to Italy the negative result of a rapid test of less than 24 hours or a PCR of less than 48 hours. Those not vaccinated, in addition, have to keep a quarantine of five days when entering Italy.

The prime minister, Mario Draghi, justified the controversial decision by the little presence that, until now, the omicron variant has among the Italian population: less than 0.2% of the new cases correspond to that strain. “But in other countries it is much more widespread. I don’t think there is much to think about it, ”Draghi said in the Chamber of Deputies after the Vice-President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, asked him for an explanation for the unilateral imposition of this further restriction. “When the Member States introduce additional conditions, they must be justified on the basis of the real situation,” commented Jourova, anticipating that the issue will be discussed at the next European Council.