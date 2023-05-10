F1 technical market, Ferrari looks at Red Bull

In the first five races of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship, the Red Bull he literally dominated and annihilated the competition, bringing home as many victories, three signed by Max Verstappen and two by Sergio Perez. The superiority of the car masterfully designed by Adrian Newey emerged in all its arrogance in the recent round in Miami, where Verstappen was seen to recover from ninth position on the grid to a sensational success by gap, with the first of the others – Fernando Alonso – separated by a good 26 seconds. The Dutchman thus scored his 38th victory in Formula 1 with disarming ease, proving to be the number one candidate for the final success, which only his teammate could contend with.

The rivals flounder, above all Mercedes and Ferrari, grappling with single-seaters far from expectations and decidedly difficult to drive for their excellent drivers. To get back on track in Maranello, engineers from other teams are being looked to to reinforce the technical organization chart of the Prancing Horse and it is no mystery that some offered to some of Red Bull’s top engineers.

In recent weeks, the name of Enrico Balbo had emerged, on which contradictory rumors were chased, with Christian Horner who had forcefully denied this eventuality.

Waché-Ferrari, Helmut Marko’s no

What is not an indiscretion, but an official one, is the acquisition of Laurent Mekies – current Ferrari sporting director – by Alpha Tauri, with whom he has found an agreement to be the next team principal. But the Frenchman has a contract with Maranello valid until the end of 2023 – so much so that he was present at the wall in Baku and Miami -, and it is not yet clear when he will return to Faenza.

Journalist Ralf Bach, from the pages of F1-Insider, revealed a market background: “Ferrari would release Mekies early, only getting Red Bull 3 top engineers in return. One of them would be French Pierre Waché, Adrian Newey’s right hand”.

But Helmut Marko is not there and has assured that not even the 48-year-old transalpine will move from Milton Keynes: “We all want Ferrari to be competitive. But it doesn’t work like that, we are not an Arab bazaar. And then our Waché doesn’t want to change teams. We will not accept these conditions”thundered the 80-year-old Austrian.