Gustavo Petro and Javier Milei. EFE / GETTY

Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei gave his first interview to a Colombian media outlet this week after his victory in the primary elections on August 13. True to his violent and provocative style, he expressed his ideas on RCN radio. “What is a socialist, deep down? He is garbage, he is human excrement, ”said the ultra-liberal economist. The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, responded with a brief message on the social network X –formerly Twitter– and compared him to the leader of Nazism: “This was what Hitler said.” The crossing has continued and the ultra has once again attacked the left-wing president this Thursday: “Those are part of the decadence.”

“The real Argentine disease is called socialism. To the extent that a country embraces these ideas, the only thing that will happen to it is to become increasingly poorer,” Milei said in an August 29 interview on Colombian radio. The ultra-liberal, candidate of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza, assured in that conversation with the journalist Julián Parra that socialism is a “sickness of the spirit” and that the socialists are “bad people.” He later added: “What is a socialist deep down? It is rubbish, it is human excrement that, by not wanting to put up with the shine of another human being, is willing to make everyone miserable”.

Petro, the first left-wing president of contemporary Colombia, took up that phrase and reacted with three words on social networks in response to the statements. “This said [Adolf] Hitler,” the president wrote. He thus compared the ultraliberal –who has a rabbi among his great advisers– with the dictator who persecuted and murdered millions of Jews, gypsies, homosexuals and political dissidents in Nazi Germany. Petro, close to the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, has not expressed himself publicly about the electoral results in the southern country, where there are general elections in October and the ultra is the favorite against the Peronist Sergio Massa, the country’s current Minister of Economy, and the conservative Patricia Bullrich.

Petro’s comment was picked up by the media in both countries and Milei, a media animal who rejects abortion, promotes the sale of organs and the carrying of weapons, proposes to dollarize the economy and minimize the State, continued the controversy. “As a socialist, nothing surprises me,” he said Thursday in an interview on the Argentine radio station Radio Continental. “Petro is the Forum of San Pablo, Grupo Puebla. Those are part of the decline. We liberals bother them a lot, because we leave them in evidence,” he replied to the journalist who asked him about the comparison.

The Colombian president, for his part, has not reacted after the message comparing Milei with Hitler. In the past, she has starred in public clashes with the Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele, especially through social networks. Confrontational and avid user of Twitter, he often lashes out at opponents, rivals and even the media on those networks.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region