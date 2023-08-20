Genoa – An accident has occurred in via Donato Somma, in Nervi, a few minutes before 10pm. Two motorcycles collided due to causes being investigated by the Accident Section of the local police.

Four injured – the two drivers and the same number of passengers – rescued since 118: the Green Cross of Bogliasco, the Public Assistance of Nervi and the Red Cross of Sori intervened together with the 118 self-medication. The conditions of the wounded – transported to San Martino and Galliera – are not serious, one man suffered a shoulder fracture. Traffic blocked to allow emergency services to intervene. The local police are regulating the traffic.