Mountain roads can often hide pitfalls, not only as regards the road surface but also for the unforeseen events that can be connected to nature. Such as an animal crossing the road unexpectedly. This is what happened to a motorcyclist who was riding his Yamaha FJR 1300 when a fawn appeared in front of him. Impossible for the motorcyclist to avoid the animal, with the violent impact that ripped the windshield off.

The incident occurred in the United States, on the Blue Ridge Parkwaya 469-mile long road that crosses Virginia and is very popular for the breathtaking panorama thanks to a path immersed in nature between the National Parkway and All-American Road. The video of the impact was caught on the biker’s camera and was uploaded to YouTube by MassRider. The clip shows a few seconds before the impact, with the bike traveling at a speed of about 87 km/h. The motorcyclist was able to maintain control but the type of vehicle played a fundamental role, a touring sport that despite the impact at speed didn’t break down too much, allowing the centaur to continue and then stop a few meters further on. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the fawn while the man on the Yamaha fortunately only had a few scratches on his hand. In the comments to the video released on YouTube, he has already said he is ready to get back on the saddle and buy another Tre Diapason motorcycle.