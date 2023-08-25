Removed a shard of glass from the Jamaican’s eye. Budapest semi-final postponed: Lyles with a brow graze. A volunteer forced to resort to medical care

From our correspondent Claudio Lenzi

Unbelievable, but true at the World Cup in Budapest. Two golf carts used by the organizers to take the athletes from the warm-up field to the call room they clashed outside the stadium, at the end of the walkway that joins the two plants. A fortuitous accident, at the point where usually those arriving from the footbridge of field B make a right-angled curve.

The problem is that this time there was another vehicle in the middle of the intersection and the impact was inevitable. All eight athletes participating in the first semifinal of the 200m, including the American 100m champion Noah Lyles, were on board one of the two vehicles. To have the worst, among the athletes, the Jamaican Andrew Hudson, injured in the right eye. For Lyles, on the other hand, only an eyebrow graze and shortly after victory in his semifinal. See also The unpublished story of the three musketeers of Colombian basketball

Delay and appeal — However, the unforeseen event forced the organizers to postpone the semi-final, which was rescheduled at the end of the other two rounds. There is no news, however, of a volunteer hit by one of the two vehicles who had to resort to medical treatment, after limping away from the accident site. Andrew Hudson raced with severe discomfort in his eye, from which a small shard of glass was removed, then failed to qualify and appealed. We go towards a final at 9 of the 200.

August 24, 2023 (change August 24, 2023 | 23:26)

