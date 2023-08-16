Sestri Levante – Two injured, one of which is serious in red code, are the balance of a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Sestri Levante, in via Santa Vittoria.

A 31-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle was killed.

The 118 staff intervened on the spot with the self-medication. After stabilizing him, he was taken by helicopter to San Martino where he was hospitalized with a confidential prognosis.

The girl who was in the back seat only suffered a fractured wrist and is hospitalized in Lavagna hospital.