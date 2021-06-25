An incredible flight before the eyes of two witnesses who witnessed the tragedy. The victim is a 22-year-old Bocconi student, Luca Fusi. He was on a motorboat stopped with two peers (all from the province of Como) in the most touristic point of the lake, in front of Villa Balbianello, a jewel of the Fai. Another more powerful wakeboard motorboat gliding on the boat, driven at very high speed by a 21-year-old girl. No one on board – according to the results of the first checks – would have noticed the serious naval accident.

The victim died instantly from the impact. The two friends ended up in hospital with minor injuries: one of them is in shock. On the other boat, eleven Belgian boys on vacation, all very young. They were on Lake Como for water skiing. The hull began to take on water and risked sinking. They were rescued by firefighters who brought both boats ashore.

Another very serious accident a few days after the one on Lake Garda that cost the lives of 37-year-old Umberto Garzarella and 25-year-old Greta Nedrotti.

The investigations are entrusted to the Naval section of the Gdf of Como and to the Carabinieri of Menaggio. The prosecutor of Como directed by the prosecutor Nicola Piacente will open an investigation file but at the moment it seems excluded the hypothesis of accusation of failure to help.