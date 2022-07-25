ROME. The crash in the sea took place Saturday afternoon at 5.30 pm between Monte Argentario and the island of Giglio: a yacht rammed a 15-meter-long sailboat and gutted its stern. And the cause of the accident may have been the autopilot on the yacht. Andrea Giorgio Coen, 59, an antiquarian from Biella but Roman by adoption, lost his life while Anna Claudia Cartoni, 60, is still officially missing. Both were located below deck, in the cockpit, while the husband of the missing woman, Fernando Manzo, was at the helm of the Vahinè. He saw his wife disappear into the water. “She drowned before my eyes, I could not save her,” he said desperately to the rescuers in the hospital. On the motor boat there were four Danes who had been to Giannutri and had to return to the island of Elba. Shipwreck, manslaughter and injuries are the crimes hypothesized by the Grosseto prosecutor who coordinates the investigations: according to investigators and investigators, the most probable hypothesis is that the powerful motorboat was sailing with autopilot on and ended up at high speed. against the sailboat on which six people, all residing in Rome, were traveling. For now the only suspect is the Danish commander Per Horup, 59 years old. His son Mikkel, 26, and two women, Tine Lehmann, 54 and Anna Maria Sorensen Durr, 25, traveled with him on the Fireline 58. The investigations, entrusted to the prosecutor on duty Valeria Lazzarini, are conducted by the coast guard and one of the first things that must be ascertained is the speed at which the yacht proceeded: precisely the ordinances of the Port Authority establish that at a distance of one km from the beaches or 500 meters from the rocky coasts, the maximum speed should not exceed 10 knots. The four Danes were heard yesterday morning by the coast guard in Porto Santo Stefano, but the testimonies of those aboard the sailboat that left from the port of Riva di Traiano, a few kilometers from Civitavecchia, will also be important.

The victim, Andrea Giorgio Coen, was an antique dealer considered to be one of the greatest Italian experts in tapestries. He was the owner of an art gallery, specializing in antique tapestries and carpets, in via Margutta, in the heart of the historic center of Rome, inherited from his father who founded it in 1970. A great sportsman, he was passionate about sailing and marathon, including rowing. Member of the “Tirrenia Todaro” rowing club, he is remembered by some members as “a generous and kind man. A gentleman of other times ». He leaves his wife Nicoletta and two children, Federico and Benedetta, aged 19 and 20.