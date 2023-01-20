Let’s see this again trailer Of Clash: Artifacts of Chaosthe new game from ACE Team, in which we can admire the combat systemshown through a series of clashes with some of the strange creatures that populate the game world, in particular against the mighty Corwid (which takes up most of the video).

As you can see, you fight hand-to-hand against one or more enemies at a time. The fights are very physical and enemies have different sizes and various tactics at their disposal. In short, it seems to be really interesting.

If you are interested in the game, read our tried one of Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, in which we wrote: “Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is a surprising title in some ways: it is an open world that does not seem to fall into the Rockstar funfair styles Games or Ubisoft and, despite some concessions to the market, it seems to want to establish itself above all for its particular characteristics. In short, it is a game to keep an eye on, despite its release in a particularly crowded period.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Clash: Artifacts of Chaos will be released on March 9, 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and Xbox One.