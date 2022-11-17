Clash: Artifacts of Chaos was shown during the PC Gaming Show with a trailer which illustrates the history of the game, which as we know will make its debut on February 9 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Last month we tried Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, being impressed by the novelty of the open world and the peculiar graphic style adopted for the occasion, as well as the solidity of a combat system that promises very well.

The video sheds light on other aspects of the experience, in this case the narrative sector, made up of very particular characters who move within a fascinating but insidious world, ready to be discovered.

“Explore the wild and untamed lands of Zenozoik in this standalone adventure,” reads the game’s synopsis. “When Pseudo meets Boy, he begins a journey that will see them collide with Gemini, the master of artifacts, in an adventure that will take you all over the world.”