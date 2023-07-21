ACE Team has announced a major update for the action Clash: Artifacts of Chaos which adds the highly requested mode New Game Plus to the delight of all fans of this very special title.

A niche game

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is hard already basic

As explained by the official announcement, the New Game Plus mode will be unlocked by completing the game. By selecting it, you will start again with all the power-ups conquered during the first game and you will have to face enemies much stronger than those of the base game.

The new mode also includes gods exclusive contentas well as new paints for the protagonist Pseudo, new hats for Boy and a new set of armor for Pseudo.

There are also gods fix for the last remaining bugs and gameplay additions, such as displaying the position of the Dark Bosses on the map at night and indicating some of the objectives to follow, so as not to get lost in the labyrinthine title.

ACE Team also wanted to thank the community with a trailer dedicated to user reviews. If you want more details, read our review of Clash: Artifacts of Chaos.