There Night it’s not just any moment in Clash: Artifacts of Chaosand the new trailer of the gameplay published by ACE Team proves it unequivocally. In fact, our character dreams of being someone else and going around fighting, but what really happens?

We’ll find out in a few days, the March 9th, when this interesting action will make its debut on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, catapulting us into the alien world of Zenozoik and putting us in command of a warrior decidedly distant from traditional canons. Have you read our tried of Clash: Artifacts of Chaos?

Among unusual creatures and inhospitable landscapes, we will have to guide the brave Pseudo as he tries to protect the little orphan that the evil Gemini has targeted because of his healing powers, launching his troops in pursuit and with the order not to stop faced with nothing.

Precisely for this reason, during the Clash: Artifacts of Chaos campaign we will have to try to increase our skills, learn new fighting techniques and specialize in the mysterious martial arts that dominate this strange and violent world.