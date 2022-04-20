Completion of the sale enabled Oi to pay off R$4.6 billion in debt with BNDES

Operators Claro, TIM and Vivo bought 100% of Oi Móvel for R$ 15.9 billion. The information was released this Wednesday (20.Apr.2022). About 40 million users will be served by the 3 companies.

Oi informed, in a material fact to shareholders, that the sale of Oi Móvel made it possible for the debt of R$ 4.6 billion with BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) to be fully paid off. Payment was made by the buyers themselves.

The transaction will allow Oi to reposition itself in the market and focus on infrastructure operations, according to a company statement.

“The conclusion of the Transaction, on this date, represents the implementation of one of the most critical stages of the Judicial Recovery Plan and the Strategic Transformation Plan of Oi, aiming to ensure the Company greater financial flexibility and efficiency and long-term sustainability, with its repositioning in the market and its conversion into the largest provider of telecommunications infrastructure in the country, based on the massification of fiber optics and high-speed internet, the provision of solutions for companies and the preparation for the evolution to 5G”says the note.

The 3 operators also paid R$586 million to Oi for the transition services that will be provided.

In February, Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) approved the sale of Oi Móvel in a troubled session, in which an agreement established the commitments signed by the buyers to minimize the effects of concentration on the market. The signature was a condition for the approval of the deal.