Jeremy Clarkson love to drive, madly. She has proven this for years on television and streaming, conducting highly successful programs such as Top Gear And The Grand Tour. So for someone like him, a technology like this could be really undigested autonomous driving, which actually takes away the hassle of having to put your hands on the steering wheel and your feet on the pedals. The journalist and TV presenter has therefore struck down cars that drive alone, essentially defining them as assassins by default in his usual ‘column’ on the newspaper The Sun.

“I’ve already got into cars with assisted driving and they are terrifying, because in 95% of cases they behave perfectly, but at some point they start doing absurd things. Even something like relatively simple cruise control can become a nightmare if you don’t know where to touch. Frankly, I prefer to drive: it’s not that difficult. And I wish I had a car that’s just a car. Because without a driver, and this is guaranteed, there is an electronic brain on board which under certain circumstances is trained to kill youClarkson wrote.

Here is his explanation: “If the choice is between risking hitting a schoolchild and a gigantic tree, the car will hit the tree. And you paid for it, that is, for a car that follows the instructions necessary to end your life. But if all the cars are like this, at the same boring speed and in line, then why not use the trains? They go much faster and there is even a driver. That he will never intend to kill you“.

Clarkson highlighted, albeit in a colorful way and using deliberately exaggerated arguments, the classic trolley dilemma: a situation in which a person (in the case of autonomous driving, of a software) is faced with a crossroads having to choose between two presumably both tragic epilogues. This is a difficult problem to solve, but it must be taken into consideration by developing the algorithms necessary for autonomous driving.