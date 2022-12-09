It remained in force for years in “Risas y salsa”. It was her great friend, Fanny Alache, who announced the sad news that the former vedette died in her home at dawn on Thursday, December 8. Now, clarita chestnut She will be remembered for the funny comedy sketches in which she starred.

Currently, some generations do not know the remembered vedette, but hundreds of Peruvians regret her departure. Therefore, in this note we tell you who she is and where the wake will be held.

Who is Clarita Castaña?

Hundreds of Peruvians remember her for her participation in the spotlight, but Clarita Castaña’s life is not only involved in the world of television. She was also a ballet teacher and acted in the movie “Luna de Almendra”. Subsequently, she became one of the best-known vedettes of the 1980s.

Clarita Castaña was also a ballet teacher. Photo: @claracastaña/Instagram

Clarita Castaña passed away suddenly

Fanny Alache had a conversation with a local newspaper and expressed the pain she felt after losing one of her closest friends in the artistic world. Likewise, she indicated that the death of Clarita Castaña was unexpected.

“It has been from one moment to the next, we even know that she was in love, that she had found a new boyfriend, because her husband died. She was very hardworking, very cheerful. I never saw her deny ”, were some of her words.

Where will Clarita Castaña be veiled?

The love that the fans have for Clarita Castaña is great, so Fanny Alache revealed that the remains of her long-awaited friend will be veiled at Malecón de la Reserva 924, Miraflores, starting at 4:00 p.m.

Clarita Castaña was one of the most remembered vedettes in the 80s. Photo: Radio Capital

Clarita Castaña had been admitted to the ICU

Days before the announcement of her death, actress Zelma Gálvez announced that the artist had to be admitted to the Edgardo Rebagliatti Hospital due to health complications.

“Clarita lives alone and since she did not answer the phone, her sister looked for her at home, she was sick, she had to take her to an emergency. How terrible, she was unconscious for several days in the ICU, I am very distressed, please, let us pray for her, ”asked the comic actress at the time of her humor.

“He was admitted to the hospital on November 13, a day before his birthday, due to very strong colic. She had to undergo surgery, she had a virus in the intestine, she was in the ICU and last Tuesday they transferred her to the ward ”, declared Fanny Alache a few days ago.

Clarita Castaña is one of the most famous and recognized Peruvian vedettes of the 80s. Photo: Clarita Castaña/Instagram

What is Clarita Castaña’s real name?

Clarita Castaña’s real name is Clara de Jesus Benites Roque. She used the first name to venture into the world of feathers and heels and make a name for herself in the artistic world. She gained great popularity when she was part of the humorous program “Risas y salsa”.

Clara Castaña remembered her days as a star with great affection. Photo. Clara Castaña/Instagram

What happened to the sentimental life of Clarita Castaña?

At the beginning of 2000, Clarita España headed for Miami, where she met an American citizen who stole her heart. They soon got married and lived together, but this love story had a tragic ending. Her partner died and a widow, Clara decided to return to Peru to settle.

In 2016, the former vedette gave an interview to Premium Peru TV where she told that after her distancing from the reflectors and sequins, she worked as a ballet teacher.