Where have you been Lulu Selassié? This is the question that many followers have been asking lately. A message arrives on the social networks of Clarissa Selassiethat alert the fans.

The Ethiopian princess publishes a post on her Instagram profile in which explains to his followers because in the last few days both she, Jessica and Lulu have been absent on the web. It seems that the reason of this lack either of weight right from Lulu.

Clarissa reveals that the sister minor doesn’t feel very well: “We are a little out of social media because Lulù is not well, is not in a position to be social and therefore we are with her”. Then the girl wanted to specify that: “Lulu is not in a position to be social and therefore we are with her, forgive us for being inactive”.

Source GF Vip study

The princess wants reassure all the fansexplaining however that it is not there nothing serious to worry about: “It’s nothing serious, don’t worry. Above all, I’ll be back to post from tonight. I love you thanks for everything “.

Clarissa Selassié gives no further information on the root of the malaise that has struck Lulu. The reasons are therefore still unknown. On Lulu’s Instagram profile the last Story dates back to a few days ago, when the little princess wrote to inform fans of her that she was finally returning homewithout specifying anything else.

Also check a photo of her in the company of her boyfriend, Manuel Bortuzzo, taken at the time of their participation in the reality show of Big Brother Vip 6. So, to date, no more information and what happened is still a mystery.

We just have to wait for the return of the beautiful Lulu to get more information. For the moment, around the girl to support her, in addition to her boyfriend, there are also her sisters Jessica and Clarissa.