Clarissa Selassié does not give up and has printed all the homophobic insults made by Katia Ricciarelli to her sister

Katia Ricciarelli is one of the most talked about Big Brother VIP contestants of this edition. The opera singer had started her journey with the love of the public, but things changed after the homophobic and racist insults aimed at Lucia Selassié.

The public was convinced that the woman was disqualified after such claims, but this was not the case. On Instagram, her sister Clarissa Selassié and Patrizia Pellegrino had announced a riot.

However, Alfonso Signorini simply entered the house scolding Katia and the other competitors but without taking any proceedings. Clarissa Selassié, however, does not give up and has printed all the insults uttered by the singer:

In my opinion, Katia realized very well that she used a bad phrase said in a way that was also racist. all the people from home have noticed it. Lulu may have been wrong in the ways, but it is not the first time that Katia insults people during this GF Vip. In fact, in previous years Katia could not have stayed in the game.

And then he continued:

We cannot judge the person on the basis of career alone, then respect must be mutual. Here I have all the offenses that Katia has said since September and I have all of them printed. I’m before that quarrel he had with Lulu. My sister got a lot of insults. I can also read a couple of them, even if they are not suitable for a program. So let’s leave the career alone, because respect must be given regardless. No oh well that’s crazy stuff.

What he wants to do with those papers is not clear, however it is likely that the lawyers will end up in the way. La Selassié also explained why in the studio she didn’t say anything: