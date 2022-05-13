After the farewell of Manuel Bortuzzo to Lulu Selassie many wanted to have their say on the breakup. Also Alex Belli he broke in by saying that he was present when Manuel announced the separation from Lulu.

This is because at that moment he and the three Selassiè sisters were in his photographic studio in Milan. Alex also gave some background on the end of the story between the two.

But Clarissa Selassie guest a House Chi gave a different version of the facts accusing the actor of having exploited the situation in his favor.

“We are super fond of Alex Belli, but we were very disappointed. He has an affection for us and then he said fake things, they are fake news and it makes no sense. I wrote to him in private and said ‘why do you have to say these things that are not true?’. The false things are about the fact that he said that Lulu broke up while she was with him in the studio. False thing and even if it were, I don’t know how she would have known. Lulu would never let him read her messages. Social media know when someone is telling the truth. But we were very upset, because he used this thing to be hosted. I found his behavior very cheap ” – Clarissa’s words.

Source: web

The former competitor of the GF Vip also revealed Alex Belli’s response to his messages.

“He replied to my messages ‘oh well come on, but you know this is business is our job’, something like that. In short, he told me not to get angry because this is our environment and that it was there anyway. But no, for me this behavior is not at all ”.

It’s still: “However everything he said is false, he only revealed fake news. Anyone who knows us knows, he made a fool of himself “ – Clarissa Selassiè concluded. In short, Alex Belli does not miss an opportunity to be talked about.