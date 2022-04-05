The Island of the Famous this year is giving a lot of satisfaction, especially for the viewers.

Among the most popular young castaways there are Jeremias Rodriguez, Roger Balduino, but also the little one son of Carmen di Pietro has been very successful.

In particular, Clarissa Selassié guest by Ignazio Moser and Valentina Barbieri confessed to cheering on the couple formed by mother and son:

Who do I like about the competitors of L’Isola? I will be weird, but I like a bang Carmen and her son, but just a lot. I like them a lot. Then I’m a huge Camren fan. I watched all the videos of her poems on You Tube. I love her, ‘do I illuminate myself with immense?’. I really love her and she makes me die laughing. I find it iconic and very nice. Then of course I also like her son, very nice and cute.

At that point he tried to encourage Clarissa to say more by teasing her: “You know it’s becoming popular with girls. So if you like it, we could send him a message of encouragement. So maybe when it comes out you might see each other and maybe something is born. You know we try to be cupids. Look how blush you are. As soon as he comes out, I organize the quiet meeting.“

And Clarissa Selassié was not long in coming:

Do I have to declare myself? I already told him that I am rooting for him. So I send him a kiss. Noo, but how did I blush? You are awful. I fell for it. Already cheering for him, more than that. I just came out. I adore.

Right in the episode, Vladimir asked Alessandro what his ideal woman is like: