The threat of arrest of X’s legal representative by order of Alexandre de Moraes was mentioned by the Argentine newspaper Clarín. | Photo: Gustavo Moreno/STF

In the early hours of this Saturday, the Argentine newspaper Clarion reported the beginning of the suspension of X in Brazil, by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. Stating that many users were already encountering error messages in their browsers, and that they were not seeing new messages in mobile applications, the Buenos Aires publication says that the blockade should be complete by Saturday, since it depends on the action of several internet providers spread throughout the country. The newspaper also mentioned the fine of R$50,000 per day (or around US$9,000) for those who use “technological subterfuges” such as VPNs to get around the blockade, calling such fines “very harsh”.

THE Clarion states that Moraes and Elon Musk have been in a dispute for months “over the limits of freedom of expression” and that the billionaire owner of the social network accuses Moraes of “political motivations”. On Friday night, when reporting the block, the Argentine newspaper recalled that Moraes “had ordered the elimination of a series of profiles for alleged misinformation and Musk had refused to do so, accusing the judge of acting without apparent reason and in a secretive manner”. The report also cited the threat made by Moraes to have the legal representative of the social network in Brazil arrested if the profiles were not taken down.