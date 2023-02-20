🤔🤔🤔

Why did Víctor Guzmán play without a number?

I had already used the two printed jerseys and the regulations allow the third to be without a bib number 😮👇https://t.co/vPqIo2vi7R pic.twitter.com/K5MqYXbfF2

— Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) February 19, 2023