In the match corresponding to day 8 of Mexican soccer, between the Club de Fútbol Monterrey and the Rayos de Necaxa, the central defender of the Gang, Victor ‘Taro’ Guzmanhe had to play with a jersey without a number.
During a period of the game, the footballer did not have a number on his jersey, for which many people questioned the reason on social networks and even asked that the Rayados receive some type of punishment in this situation.
For the response of all those who questioned the event, Everardo Valdezdirector of institutional relations and media at Rayados, clarified the reason.
“At that point in the match, the player had already used the two jerseys printed with his number and when a third was required, one without a printed number was used, as contemplated in the regulations,” he explained.
Thus, the albiazul team, endorsed by the regulations, will avoid any type of fine or punishment, since it was an extreme case for which they played without a name and number on their jersey.
La Pandilla marches as leader of the classification after eight days with 21 points and the following date they will visit the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ to face Mazatlán FC, for their part, Victor Guzman He records six games with the team, five of them as a starter, he immediately became a starter for the royal defense.
