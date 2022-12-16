With a long outburst, Piera Maggio wanted to clarify the information disseminated on one of the photos of little Denise Pipitone

Peter May has published a long post on Facebook, to clarify a misunderstood situation, regarding one of the photos of his little Denise Pipitone, which has been published and shared by newspapers and on social networks for years.

Not only does this courageous mother have to share, every day, with the loss of her little girl. But she must also stand up to those who enjoy distort photographs of Denisewondering for what purpose.

The image in question was initially released by the television program Chi l’ha visto. It was Piera Maggio who delivered it to Federica Sciarellito show the same clothes that the child was wearing on the day of the kidnapping.

Due to an error by the presenter and the resulting newspaper articles, people have convinced themselves that the photograph showing Denise Pipitone while she cries was taken precisely the day of the disappearance.

Piera Maggio wanted to clarify that this is not the case at all. In that somewhat blurry photo, taken by her, her daughter wore simply the same clothesbut it wasn’t taken on September 1, 2004. Not only that, he wanted to clarify how someone modified the image with some program, changing Denise’s facial features and putting broken teeth on her.

Piera Maggio’s long post

🚫 CLARIFICATION ON THIS PHOTO OF DENISE. Unfortunately there was a misunderstanding, with Federica Sciarelli herself who during her service on Chi L’ha Visto? of June 2, 2021, mistakenly expressed himself saying that this photo was taken on the day of Denise’s kidnapping, that is that morning. Other press organs also reported the wrong news. Surely there was a misunderstanding between me and Sciarelli. I never said this, also because I took the photo myself and it was of low resolution and a little blurry. When did I give this photo exclusively to the editorial staff of Chi L’ha Visto? it was only to show that she was wearing the same outfit as on the day of her kidnapping and because I WANTED WHO WHO KIDDEN HER TO SEE HER CRYING LIKE THE SAME DAY THEY TOOK HER AWAY, SO THAT THEY GET A PUNCH IN THE STOMACH, SEEING DENISE AGAIN WITH THE SAME OUTFIT.

The edited photos

Therefore, this photo was NOT taken on the day of his kidnapping, but in the early summer of 2004, in fact he still didn’t have the scratch under his left eye. Also my daughter, she had all her teeth perfectly intact and not broken. SO I CALL ANYONE NOT TO MODIFY DENISE’S PHOTOS WITH THE APP. OF ANY KIND, WITH THE RESULT OF DISTURBING THE FEATURES OF THE FACE. YOU ARE NOT AUTHORIZED TO DO THIS. I invite some to limit useless controversies and not to constantly create confusion as usual. Possibly find another pastime instead of continuing to annoy you with facts and speeches that are of no use to anyone especially in this already painful enough case. Thank you.

PHOTO DENISE NOT ORIGINAL, DEFORMED WITH APP

What is the purpose of those who torment little Denise Pipitone?

Piera Maggio then wanted to clarify, in the comments, that she did not want to with her post justify yourselfsince it doesn’t need to. You wanted to clarify a situation that has been distorted for years.

Denise Pipitone’s photos aim to find a little girl who has been missing for years from Mazara del Vallo and no one should afford to modify and distort them. And then, as the mother herself wonders, what would be the purpose?