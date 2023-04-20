The International Astronomy Center published, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, an explanation regarding a picture of the crescent moon.

The center stated that the circulating pictures of the crescent, “such as those attached,” were allegedly taken today.

The center confirmed that these pictures are incorrect, as they are old pictures of the crescent, and the date shown above the pictures is that it is on April 02, 2022 AD.

Seeing the crescent today, even using astrophotography, is very difficult.

It does not rule out the spread of other images, so we urge that astronomical information and crescent images be taken from known and reliable sources.