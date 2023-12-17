Dubai Police: Yesterday evening, the concerned authorities in the Dubai government dealt with an accident in which a small part of a building belonging to Al Mulla Plaza collapsed due to incorrect storage of heavy materials. Two minor injuries were recorded as a result of the accident, and various authorities began taking all measures to ensure the health and safety of all workers and visitors to the center.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Clarification #Dubai #Police #accident #small #part #building #belonging #Mulla #Plaza #fell
Leave a Reply