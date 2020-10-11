Certainly the sheer number of points is never the only reason why a coach is sacked sooner or later. Likewise, one might not assume that the Milanese have an “attitude by skin color”. In addition, part of the whole truth is that the coach Seedorf did not have much success even after his engagement with Milan. For the Chinese club Shenzhen he was only 13 games on the sidelines, in La Coruna it was then 16. Cameroon’s national team he was only allowed to coach ten times – he is currently without a club.

However, Seedorf names the actual basis of his understandable indignation below.

In addition, Seedorf generally calls for a more modern way of working together. “It’s a system, a systematic racism. It’s about equality for all, because there are other issues like gender issues that are not yet at the level they should be – although it has improved. There is one Long list of players who played at my level and didn’t have the opportunity to start a career as a coach, “he criticizes the existing structures harshly.