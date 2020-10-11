Racism in football is still a big problem, good ideas disappear too quickly into the drawer and things go back to business as usual. The former world-class player Clarence Seedorf is therefore again campaigning for a rethink – not only in terms of the players.
The now 44-year-old Dutchman Clarence Seedorf was one of the best players of his time. After he ended his active career in 2014, he moved to the coaching bench – but the disadvantages due to his skin color did not disappear, as Seedorf in an interview with SPOX and goal describes.
Seedorf himself asked himself, for example, why coaches with a different skin color stay longer with his ex-club AC Milan despite poor results. “I got 35 points in 19 games and was dismissed. And my successors get fewer points, but stay the whole year. Then you ask yourself: What are the parameters? What are your criteria for hiring a coach?” Seedorf.
Certainly the sheer number of points is never the only reason why a coach is sacked sooner or later. Likewise, one might not assume that the Milanese have an “attitude by skin color”. In addition, part of the whole truth is that the coach Seedorf did not have much success even after his engagement with Milan. For the Chinese club Shenzhen he was only 13 games on the sidelines, in La Coruna it was then 16. Cameroon’s national team he was only allowed to coach ten times – he is currently without a club.
However, Seedorf names the actual basis of his understandable indignation below.
“There are very frightening figures about how few black coaches, black managers are in leading positions in European football, in club management, in the associations, in the committees and on the benches. It’s only one percent or less. The diversity, what they see on the field is not reflected on the benches and not in management, nor is it reflected in the ownership structure and many other things, “Seedorf puts his finger in the wound.
In addition, Seedorf generally calls for a more modern way of working together. “It’s a system, a systematic racism. It’s about equality for all, because there are other issues like gender issues that are not yet at the level they should be – although it has improved. There is one Long list of players who played at my level and didn’t have the opportunity to start a career as a coach, “he criticizes the existing structures harshly.
