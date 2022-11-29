Big loss for Hollywood. The TMZ portal has reported that the actor Clarence Gilyard, who played Jimmy Trivette in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at the age of 66.

Gilyard died after a long battle with an undisclosed illness, according to information his family gave to the local press. His death was announced by the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, where he had worked since 2006 as a professor of Fine Arts.

“It is with deep sadness that I share this news. His students were deeply inspired by him, as was everyone who knew him. He had many extraordinary talents and was an extremely good person, ”UNLV Dean Nancy J. Uscher wrote in a statement on the educational entity’s social networks.

The interpreter will be remembered for his participation in “Die Hard” with Bruce Willis, a tape in which he played the role of a computer hacker who seized a skyscraper in Los Angeles together with a group of terrorists.

Clarence Gilyard in “Walker, Texas Ranger”

With a 30-year career in Hollywood, the actor made his debut in “CHiPs” (1982–1983), in which he played Benjamin Webster. Also, he was part of “The karate kid part II”, “Simon & Simon”, “Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire A” and more.

Clarence Gilyard. Photo: German Comic Con Dortmund 2018

In the 80s and 90s, the interpreter had his peak of popularity with appearances in “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger”, a production in which he shared roles with Andy Griffith and Chuck Norris. He also got his first big screen appearance as Sundown in “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer.