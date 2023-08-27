Clara Serra (Madrid, 1982) left professional politics four years ago to return to philosophy. She was displaced from the spokesperson for Más Madrid, she resigned as a deputy in the regional Assembly. She had previously been a professor of Philosophy and for three years she has been working on her doctoral thesis, on consent, as a researcher at the University of Barcelona, ​​where she lives. This interview was also carried out between two waters: in Madrid, in mid-July, when Serra attended an electoral act of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz’s platform, to debate what a 99% feminism (including men) should be like; and in Barcelona, ​​in mid-August, days before she sent the manuscript of her next essay to Anagrama publishing house. author of lionesses and foxes (Waterfall, 2018), ultraviolet handbook (Editions B, 2019) and coordinator of Rebel Alliances (Edicions Bellaterra, 2021), the object of his thesis, consent, is also the subject of his autumn essay and this week’s controversy: the non-consensual kiss of the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, to one of the world champions, Jenni Hermoso.

“The law must be able to discriminate and distinguish and society too. Rubiales must resign for a display of deplorable sexism […]Not for being a sexual offender.” Serra wrote this Wednesday on Twitter. Around this, the social consensus has been expanding as the week progressed, in the feminist movement, in the media, among teams and athletes. And not only women, also among men.

ASK. Do you share the view on the part of feminism that the movement is not targeting men and should?

ANSWER. Undoubtedly. In fact, I would say that it is one of the key, politically strategic issues today. The extreme right is making a speech that challenges men quite successfully, trying to tell them that feminism goes against the well-being of men and that if women advance in rights and win freedoms, they are going to lose them.

Q. And do you think it’s time for that to start happening?

R. Yes, because in that kind of zero-sum logic, what the ultra-right does is “divide and conquer”. If you divide the underdogs and make them fight each other, wouldn’t it be precisely a 99% alliance that can counteract it?

Q. Another part of feminism argues that, in part, doing that means blurring the political subject, women.

R. It seems that they do so by claiming the autonomy of feminism. But, in my opinion, appealing to men is a revolution of feminism. If this has been hegemonic and is a key political struggle of the 21st century, it is because it is capable of bringing together a lot of subjects and struggles, and therefore holds promise for society as a whole.

Q. Believes that [lo contrario] Is it a resignation?

R. Yes. All the discourses, let’s say from the classic workerist left, that incite feminism, are a particular or sectorial struggle or that only has to do with what happens to a part of society. I think that’s the way to explore feminism as a subaltern issue. As if politics with a capital letter addressed the whole of society and then feminism were women and their things. The feminist struggle is politically powerful in its transversality, that’s why I don’t understand that resignation. Nor do I understand that part of feminism says that men have nothing to do with gender. Gender is a system. Just as there are gender imperatives for women, there are for men. Gender is not a thing, it is a relationship. There could not be prescriptions of obligations for women without the existence of the counterpart.

Q. In rebel alliances (2021) saw a reactionary wave coming, and not only with respect to feminism. The result of the elections in Spain [con el retroceso de Vox] It is not known if he refutes that perception, because at the same time, in Argentina, an ultra candidate has just won. To what extent do you consider the Spanish case to be an indicator of a change in trend?

R. In rebel alliances, the analysis was of a conservative drift in society in general and that can also affect the left. That is why we opened critical debates within the left itself, within feminism itself, where we understood that it is taking certain essentialist or identity drifts that in our opinion is conservative and reactionary. It is an obvious long-term trend that must be understood, in some way, as a matter of time. Not only the Spanish case, I think there has been a reactionary wave in general since 2002, when the French extreme right gave that scare. Since then, far-right forces have begun to exist in many countries and many contexts, and that’s for a reason.

The philosopher Clara Serra, photographed at the Museu Drassanes in Barcelona. Gianluca Battista

Q. And what are the causes of this success of the extreme right?

R.. Unlike the neoliberal discourse of the 1980s or 1990s, hegemonic and successful, which promised well-being, prosperity, and social assistance, the current one is not. His story has stopped working and in the reality of now these reactionary projects are part of a later phase of neoliberalism, where there is a feeling of risk, uncertainty, insecurity. The right is trying to respond, and sometimes very successfully, promising certainty, security. And this is what raises a necessary question on the left, sometimes very uncomfortable, about how to build a project of certainties, of the future, of tranquility, but that does not fall into these reactionary, for example, punitive temptations.

Q. Do you think that it could also have had something to do with the fact that these populations have been underrepresented in the debates and discourses put forward by left-wing parties or that they have been abandoned in some way by said parties?

R. Yes, I believe that in some sense there may be malaise that the left has not been able to name, has not been able to channel.

Q. Nor solve either, right?

R. No, not even solve, actually. For example, this thing that there is an ultra masculinized vote and that, again, it is not just a Spanish thing. There is a question that the left has to ask itself: why do men vote more for the extreme right? But the question is, is the left seeing it coming, is it knowing how to explain it and is it knowing how to politicize it, obviously, in a non-reactionary way? What cannot be, for example, from the point of view of feminism is to think that if men vote for the right and are angry, that shows that they are doing very well. According to this logic, if the extreme right wins, we have done great.

Q. You argue that the question of consent, with all its complexity, is central and that complexity must be translated legally. Would it have affected the wording of the law regarding consent in the sense that it has been done in the law of only yes is yes?

R. My criticism is that, in fact, the laws that are based on the doctrine of affirmative consent, which is a North American doctrine that has now reached the Spanish context, is a restriction of consent. I mean, it’s going backwards.

P. In other words, it would not have touched on the Penal Code in that sense.

R. No, of course I would not have made that change, it seems like a setback to me. In other words, it seems to me that when feminism used the motto “no is no” in its demonstrations, it seems to me that it was telling society and men that when a woman says no, you respect it and that it was also empowering women. women learn to say no.

Q. But why does requiring that consent be affirmative mean admitting the impossibility of saying no?

R. Look how the debate has been. [La Delegada del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género en funciones] Victoria Rosell came out saying that “no is no” was a motto of the judges. In other words, it is no longer a motto of feminism, it is no longer a motto of sexual freedom. Now it is the motto of the judges. In no context is it possible to say no and therefore it is better to say yes. This is the look there is. In other words, sex is dangerous, we are at a disadvantage and therefore we cannot say no. I am totally in favor of the law having tools to clearly identify the particular contexts where consent is flawed. A minor cannot say no. In the portal of the pack you can’t say no. Obviously, when you’re drunk and passed out, you can’t say no. But, man, generally invalidating women’s ability to consent. Eye, in the name of consent. This is the contradictory and paradoxical aspect of the matter.

Q. He says that minors cannot say no. A source for his reflection is Michel Foucault, who nevertheless supported a manifesto in support of the decriminalization of relationships between adults and minors, as Vanessa Springora recalled in The consent. In other words, do you rely on your theoretical reflections but do not share your practical positions?

R.. No no. With Foucault he does not share a large part of his philosophical positions, not even his more concrete implementations such as this question. Foucault, as, by the way, [Jacques] Derrida, like, by the way, Simone de Beauvoir, defended that regulating consent in minors was an unacceptable interference and I think they were all wrong. I don’t agree with that at all. What I agree with in Foucault and brought it up in an article is that Foucault considers that in modernity there is a kind of tendency for sex to be permanently treated as the object of an explicit contract and pact. And Foucault reads this transparency of sex, this permanent talk about sex, is placed in the discourse of sex as the properly modern way of regulating sexuality. It’s not that when we shut up about sex it’s when conservative and moral forces are operating that confine sex and regulate it and such. No, it is when we permanently talk about sex, when we convert it, within neoliberal logic, into an always explicit pact, that is also their way of regulating sexuality and that warning seems key to me. Because there is something else that seems to me to be happening with the consent discourses. It is very curious, if you look at the framework of the discourses of consent, on the one hand a discourse of danger is operating that is saying consent is very difficult or even impossible for women, because we are threatened and under duress, and at the same time a exacerbated liberal optimism for which consent is very easy and everything can be the object of the pact and the contract permanently. In other words, in one case let’s say consent is impossible and in another case consent is very easy. I think they are both ideological positions, but the curious thing is that they are held by the same people.