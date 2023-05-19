Clara Seminara She is one of the best-known comedic actresses in the world. Peru. She was part, for a long time, of the entertainment program “El wasap de JB”, directed by Jorge Benavides. Although said TV segment came to an end in 2021, the comedian retired in 2019.

In this way, Clara Seminara joined the list of artists, such as Joao Castillo or Fátima Segovia, who decided to leave “El wasap de JB”. We will tell you what the actress who worked with Jorge Benavides is currently doing.

What is Clara Seminara, a former member of “Wasap de JB” doing today?

Clara Seminara currently lives in Madrid, Spain, where he came to ‘make homeland’. Through her social networks, she has made known the business that she started, her own Peruvian food restaurant, called “Awki”. In this raid she had the support of her partner.

Clara Seminara started her own business. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram Capture

Likewise, the actress has not neglected comedy, as she frequently participates in stand up comedy. It should be noted that she, previously, she was also conducting a program on a Spanish radio.

In Spain, Clara Seminara has a house with her boyfriend, Nicolás de La Borda, information that she published on her Instagram with great emotion. According to her version, when she emigrated from Peru, she alone left with a small suitcase with her dreams and pains, which at the end of three years bore her fruit.

Despite her distance from Peruvian lands, Clara Seminara has continued with the judicial process for groping against Enrique Espejo, a comedian known as ‘Yuca’. Recently, the Judiciary ruled in favor of the actress’s complaint, a fact that was celebrated by her.

