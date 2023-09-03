She was not silent. Clara Seminara, actress who was the victim of improper touching by the actor from ‘JB en ATV’ Enrique Espejo came out in defense of his former castmate Job Mansilla. The latter also decided to make public an attack that he suffered from Yuca through an interview. Given this, Clara Seminara declared for a local media and gave her support to Mansilla. Along these lines, she assured that everything the comedian said was true, since she was present when the altercation occurred.

The PJ ruled in favor of Clara Seminara in a legal dispute with Enrique ‘Yuca’ Espejo. Photo: Composition/Broadcast

What did Clara Seminara say about Job Mansilla and Enrique Espejo?

Clara Seminara indicated that the facts that Job recounted in his statement are real and that she witnessed the exchange of words between the comic actors and the intervention of their companions. In addition, she recounted that Jorge Benavides told Espejo to offer his apologies to Mansilla.

“I was there and it was just as Job Mansilla told it. He left his wardrobe on a chair and we went to have a coffee, and when we returned his things were on the floor, and Yuca was sitting on that chair. That’s when they started arguing, things got intense. Then ‘JB’ made him apologize in front of everyone.”Seminara told Trome.

Clara Seminara denounced Enrique Espejo for the crime against sexual freedom. Photo: Composition LR / Latina / Instagram

What happened between Job Mansilla and Enrique Espejo?

Job Mansilla recounted in a YouTube video that, during his tenure on the program produced by Jorge BenavidesHe left his clothes on a chair to record an episode, but when he returned he saw that there were no more clothes and that Yuca was occupying the seat. When Job complained to him, he responded falsely and a discussion began in which Jorge Benavides himself had to intervene.

“‘Hey, stop fooling around*** and don’t throw away my conc*** clothes. What’s the matter?’. I remember that Cachito got involved, Felpudini too. They separated me, Jorge came and he said to his face: “You are not ashamed that this boy has surely seen you as a child in skits and now he realizes that you are an idiot” ”, the comedian recounted.

Did Jorge Benavides not support Clara after denouncing ‘Yuca’?

During the virtual hearing of the case, Seminara gave her statement indicating that when she complained to Jorge Benavides and his wife, they did not give her the necessary importance and removed her from the program two months after raising her voice in protest:

“I complained to my bosses Jorge Benavides and his wife Ruth Marengo, and not only did they ignore me, but they agreed with him, alluding that he had been playing and that nothing was happening (…) Two months passed and they kicked me out of the program”held.

