On February 4, Love and Fire achieved the impossible, bringing together Clara Seminary‘Yuca’ and Lucy Cabrera to talk about the controversial complaint for improper touching brought by the actress who now lives in Spain against Enrique Espejo, better known in the entertainment world as ‘Yuca’.

She was outraged after hearing the new statements from “Yuca”, who revealed that they would be denouncing him for not agreeing to be intimate with the actress. “That day (Friday) of the program she was frustrating because between the fact that she did not listen well (due to connection problems) and that woman (Lucy Cabrera) did not stop screaming. Then, they put that audio of the man (Yuca) saying that amount of stupid things. I thought, well, if he thinks that way now everything makes sense, that’s why he dared to put his hand on me “ he told El Popular.

For this reason, when Rodrigo González asked him if the accusations were true, Seminara emphatically denied it. “I am a married woman, I have a seven-year relationship with a wonderful person and I would never look at another man”, He commented during the link with the program. Likewise, Lucy Cabrera exploded against the actress for having branded her an “unethical lawyer” for having chosen to represent “Yuca”, after allegedly saying that she would be Clara’s lawyer.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Yuca’ lawyer yells at Clara Seminara: “tell the truth or shut up”

He also stressed that he only took the actor once in his car, ensuring that he was lying. “You have said that I have taken him in my car three times, it is a lie, it was only once and it happened because I left the canal and I saw him walking to take his car, that is why I told him that I could bring him to his house ”, he specified.

Now he waits for his former companions Fatima Segovia and Dayanita to show up to give their demonstration as witnesses in the trial against ‘Yuca’ on February 17 “Both have been cited. I hope you will attend and give your statement and tell the truth. From there, the judge must pass sentence. For my part, I trust in justice.”.

‘Yuca’ revealed the supposed reason why he was denounced by Clara Seminara

The scandal between the two comedians seems to have no end in sight. Recently, Enrique Espejo ‘Yuca’ revealed to the Love and Fire cameras the alleged reason why Clara Seminara denounced him.

“This is a first because I am a gentleman and I have five female daughters (…) He wanted to be with me, well, I have bad luck with women. I mean, I had to go to bed with her for what, did she want to get pregnant? Until now I don’t explain myself,” she told a reporter.

Clara Seminara assured that Lucy Cabrera agreed to be her lawyer

The actress attacked the lawyer Lucy Cabrera because she revealed for Amor y fuego that she had initially agreed to defend her after denouncing “Yuca” for sexual harassment. However, she later left to support the comedian.

“Lucy Cabrera, who is one of the lawyers, is a witness, she was there, she saw everything, she helped me, she comforted me and told me that she would be my lawyer, that she would defend me. Now, she lacked ethics and she ended up being his lawyer, ”she declared.