Clara Prats (Barcelona, ​​40 years old) has been carefully following the winding of the epidemic curve in Spain and other countries since the beginning of the pandemic. She is not a doctor or an epidemiologist, but she knows first-hand the behavior of covid-19. Since the Computational Biology and Complex Systems group (BICOM-SC) from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, this physicist analyzes the evolution of the virus to make predictions of the dynamics of the epidemic.

Health asks to restrict entrances and exits, reduce capacity and close playgrounds in the municipalities with the most infections Health and Madrid open a path towards the confinement of the capital

His research group has designed an indicator, the risk of regrowth, to measure the level of danger of the spread of the disease. This tool, which the Government of Catalonia has endorsed to monitor the epidemiological situation of the community, combines the incidence with the effective reproductive number, which measures the speed of transmission of the virus. And it works “as the first red flag,” he says, that something is not going well. According to its latest report, there are 11 communities at very high risk of regrowth.

Question. How is the epidemic curve going in Spain?

Answer. He’s in a bit of a dubious moment. It seems that it has slowed down a bit, but we are not clear if it is real or it is an effect of diagnostic difficulty.

P. Spain is once again the worst stop in this second wave. Where does it leave us with respect to Europe?

R. It does not leave us in a very good place. Part of the work we are doing is trying to explain why and if it is normal or not. The question is whether we can find the factors that have led us to lead this second wave. We know that the cause is multifactorial but we must evaluate what the contribution of each of these causes is.

P. What hypotheses do they handle?

R. We are shelling them one by one. One factor would be when and how we open, if we open with a low enough incidence or not, too quickly … Another group of factors is related to whether we were prepared for this opening because the virus was still circulating and that implies that you have to have the tools ready to deal with it: what he would have to be ready, and probably not close enough, was the entire diagnostic, contact tracing and quarantine system. In this transfer of the first line, from hospitals to primary care, it is necessary to see if the primary care centers had enough means to face what was coming their way and if there were enough trackers and public health agents. There it seems that there were deficiencies. There is a third point, which is socioeconomic factors. And the last factor is how we related during the summer and if there was a relaxation of the population inspired or not because we were told that the situation was positive, if the right message was transmitted and the issue of having so many family gatherings was facilitated. Likewise, such situations were not foreseen.

P. Can the situation in Spain be reversed?

R. It depends on where you look in Spain. In the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona, ​​the rise in July was slowed down with great effort but has not been able to go down. It’s very complicated. Here we had learned from the experience of Lleida, where it was late: it was performed three weeks after being in the red zone and in Barcelona it was performed three days after being in the red zone and this worked in favor. Early intervention is always better because it can be less aggressive. The question is whether we will be able to reverse the situation that exists now in Madrid. That is the big concern right now.

“In Madrid you have to get social interactions and mobility down Clara Prats, physicist

P. How is Madrid?

R. He has been in the red zone for two months and, therefore, the measures have to be much more drastic. The situation has already jumped to hospitals, to ICUs, and that is where right now there is concern that they will not be able to control the situation.

P. What measures would be necessary to lower the Madrid curve?

R. You have to reduce social interactions. The detail of whether it has to be a total confinement or not, since it is the authorities that have to decide, but they have to ensure that interactions and mobility decrease. The spread is now at the community level, so working at the neighborhood or basic health area level no longer makes sense epidemiologically speaking because the transmission is too uncontrolled.

P. Madrid does a lot of PCR, but it has a positivity rate of 20%. Now he planned to reduce testing to close contacts. Can you lose the real photo of what happens?

R. Yes absolutely. The fact of stopping PCR in some sectors already indicates that it is reaching saturation of what can be diagnosed and it will give you a photograph that is not real of how the pandemic is evolving.

P. The Ministry has just set thresholds for applying restrictive measures: in cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, more than 10% positivity in PCR and 35% occupancy of ICUs. What do you think?

R. This threshold is frankly high. It would be desirable if the milder measurements were taken much earlier. However, if this point is reached, it is clear that it is a situation in which measures must be applied that drastically reduce mobility and social interactions.

“Confinement has to be the last solution Clara Prats, physicist

P. Are we doomed to lockdown to really lower the curve?

R. Confinement has to be the last solution. We know that it is the solution to slow growth, but the cost is brutal at all levels, not only economic, but also social, educational. We have to try to avoid reaching it by all means and there is the importance of putting softer measures before, not letting the situation reach according to what levels of incidence and, above all, not letting the situation of the hospitals be seen engaged.

P. What is still missing to control the pandemic?

R. Many things have been improved, but there is still a long way to go. For example, the entire public health system has been gradually equipping itself with trackers, media, and community health agents, but it is still lacking. It is necessary to be able to characterize much better where the infections occur, to be able to put specific measures in risk situations.

P. Where are predictive models pointing?

R. It could be that this growth of new daily cases will slow down, but what we are clear is that if we managed to start down the curve, it would be at a very slow pace. We have months ahead of slowdown. The measures that are applied now are going to have to be sustained for a time.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Guide to action against the disease