Clare Peploe is dead. The world of Italian cinema is in mourning for the death of the talented screenwriter and director, who has many films in her palmares that we will always remember. The woman was 79 years old and she was there wife of another great Italian director, like Bernardo Bertolucci.

Clare Peploe died at the age of 79 on June 23, 2021 in Rome. The news was given by Instagram page Bernardobertolucciofficial with very few words, which made everyone understand that Clare was gone.

Clare Peploe was one Italian screenwriter and director, wife of Bernardo Bertolucci with whom she had been until the last day, until the death of the great Italian Oscar-winning director, which took place on November 26, 2018, also in Rome.

Clare Peploe, dead: who was the director

Born to English parents a Dar es Salaam, the largest city in Tanzania, died in Rome on June 23, 2021 in 1942. British screenwriter and director naturalized Italian, she was born in the sultanate of Zanzibar, but grew up between England and Italy. From a very young age she was passionate about cinema and art. He studied Sorbonne in Paris and at the University of Perugia.

The directorial debut took place with the short film Couples and Robbers, then nominated for an Oscar for best short film and also for the British Academy Award. While his third feature film Il trionfo dell’amore was presented in competition at the 58th Venice Film Festival.

Clare Peploe was the sister of the British screenwriter and director Mark Peploe, born in Nairobi on March 3, 1943. She married director Bernardo Bertolucci in 1979, collaborating often with him. They remained together until the death of the Italian director.

Her works as a screenwriter include Zabriskie Poinr, The Moon, Miss Magic, The Siege and The Triumph of Love. As a director, however, Miss Magic and The Triumph of Love.