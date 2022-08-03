Monterrey, Nuevo León.- In the election of Morena state councilors in Nuevo León, the winners were the head of the Executive Secretariat of the federal National Public Security System (SESNSP), Clear Light Flowersand her husband, still a PRI member abel warwho monopolized more than half of the positions.

The 120 state councilors elected on Sunday will name on August 14 the new leader of Morena in Nuevo Leónsince it must correspond to a woman.

Morenoist sources consulted in the State assured that the couple added some 68 related councilors to themwhich represent a 57 percent of the total of 120 chosen.

“This number of counselors it will give power (to Flores and Guerra) to maneuver the leadership and the strongest positions, which are the General Secretariat, the Treasury and the Organization Secretariat,” said one of the sources.

We recommend you read:

He even pointed out that the group of former Mayors of Escobedo They already outline a third from which the new Morenoist state leader would emerge, which includes the former PRI and councilor of Apodaca, Gloria Trevino; former local deputy Julia of the Monterosand the current local legislator Anylú Blessing Hernandez.