Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, Clear Light Flowersalerted yesterday by the increase in the production and consumption of fentanyl.

When participating in the “Security Challenges” forum within the UANL Communication Week, he explained that criminal groups prefer to market this synthetic drug because they take less time to process it and the profits are bigger.

A kilo of marijuana, he explained, takes up to six months to produce and sells for $150, while fentanyl is produced in a day and its price per kilo reaches up to $200,000 in the United States.

“A new phenomenon is taking place in the country, and it has to do with synthetic drugs that some of you can find at parties,” said the former Mayor of Escobedo and former Morena contender for governor of Nuevo León.

Flores mentioned that contrary to drugs like marijuana, which many people try once out of curiosity and they do not have immediate effects, the fentanyl can create an immediate addiction.

The high profits that they obtain with this narcotic cause it to be offered by drug dealers, mainly at parties, to attract more clients, he warned.

For this reason, he added, the Federal Government is working on the location and dismantling of clandestine fentanyl laboratories throughout the country.

When questioned about the selection of the new Attorney General, Flores asked that the appointment be carried out responsibly and putting the interest of the citizens first. “I hope that those who have that responsibility remember that you always have to look for the good,” she said.