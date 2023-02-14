Clara Lorca García (Peña El Quince) is 10 years old and studies 5th grade of Primary. She is still deciding what she wants to be when she grows up but she is leaning towards acting or being a midwife.

-How did you get to your club and what do you like the most?

-Since my mother signed me up when I was 5 or 6 years old to dance the jota. And I have a great time when we set up the barrack, I help and serve food to customers.

-If you are chosen, what do you hope to get out of the experience?

-Enjoy, meet people and make a lot of friends.