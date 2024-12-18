The charming and talented actress, Clara Lago, premieres her new film this Christmas, ‘Un lío de millions’, a hilarious Christmas comedy in which she plays the daughter of Antonio Resines. It’s the perfect excuse to talk to her about capital sins, even if she doesn’t come off as a very sinful person… -I forgive her a sin. —Here we have come to learn, so we can talk about everyone.—What would be your capital sin?—Probably gluttony, because I am very enjoyable. —Would you also excuse it in others?—Yes, I think so. But in general it is that I, rather than judging, try to understand. I really like psychology, so I always try to understand the why, the purpose. —You will agree, then, with that that sins move the world, like the great passions that they are. —Well, there is an aspect that really catches my attention, a branch of psychology, of personality theories, the enneagram, in which instead of seven, like the sins, there are nine personality types. Each of them is governed by a great passion: laziness, anger, pride, envy… Each passion, understood as a neurosis, determines a type of personality. I am interested in approaching these topics from that point of learning and not so much as moral judgment. I am more interested in where it comes from and where it is going than in whether it is right or wrong, or if it is more or less forgivable. —And is it easier to keep them at bay from that approach? I think in your case, dedicating yourself to this profession, in sins such as pride or envy. —The truth is that I have no comparison because I only live my life. I mean, I’ve been doing this since I was very little and I don’t have anything else to compare it with, because I haven’t dedicated myself to anything else. But I do believe that in the end, regardless of the profession we dedicate ourselves to, a bit of the same things happen to all of us. It is true that there are certain circumstances that can encourage some more than others. For example, in this profession it is true that things like vanity or insecurities can exacerbate them more than others and that can lead to falling into pride or envy, because we are more exposed, because we have to deal with overexposure, with the opinions of others… And, today, with the networks, everything is multiplied. But in the end everything is relative, you should not take yourself too seriously. What works for me is to remember, no matter what happens, that we are not that important. —The one thing that doesn’t seem to be his sin is anger… —It’s not an emotion that comes out easily. I always talk about hot anger and cold anger. The hot one would be the explosive one, the one of people who connect with their anger and express it openly. I don’t. I am of cold anger. It’s not that I don’t get angry sometimes, it’s that it’s very difficult for me to connect with that feeling and it’s difficult for me to sustain it. When I see it in another person, I carry it better than my own. —And with carnal sins, what do we do? He confesses that gluttony is his capital sin, but lust and laziness remain. Should we remove them from the list? Because, perhaps, the sin would be not committing them… —Why have we come here? Enjoy, right? No, seriously, I believe that, as in everything, the important thing is awareness. The problem is when it becomes compulsive behavior. All great passions are very good when they serve as a driving force, but not so much when they are disabling.

