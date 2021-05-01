Account Clara Lake (Torrelodones, 1990) that to give life to Macarena, the deputy director of the newspaper in which it is developed ‘Chronicle of a storm’More than imbued with journalism, he had to understand the motivations and emotional conflict of his character. Makes sense. At the end of the day, the framework in which Mariana Barassi’s first film takes place is a pretext to bring up issues such as ambition or gender inequality at work. The film, which premiered this Friday, takes place on Christmas Eve, when the director of a newspaper (Ernesto Alterio) is forced to decide who will succeed him in office. Maca is one of the candidates.

-What attracted you about the project?

-Everything. It is one of those that attracts you because they have the script combo with an interesting message and characters and with a very different and risky proposal because we are less and less used to this type of audiovisual products that take other times. It is an absolute joy to be part of something like that.

-Based on a play, the film does not hide those origins: few characters in a very specific setting. Is it easier to get into a character when everything is so limited?

-It is easier to build it and also display it. First, because when you have so much information in the text and things are well written, you intuitively see and clearly imagine the character, you memorize much faster and you get to the places in a more natural and organic way. Despite being a film with so much dialogue, which a priori may seem tedious from an interpretive point of view, because it requires a lot of memorization and are very long scenes, it ended up being the opposite because it takes you alone. Second, if you have all the time to show that range of shades and colors, it is a gift. And at the same time it’s challenging because you know that the dramatic tension of the whole movie has to be sustained with the actors.

-How did you prepare the character?

-It was something very joint with Mariana and Ernesto. We had very little rehearsal time, but we squeezed it out and did a lot of table work, reading and script analysis to understand the motivations of the characters very well. It was important that the three of us were on the same page because it is a complex film that talks about many issues. What helped me the most to understand Macarena was to understand what her conflict was.

-Did you get into the journalistic world a lot?

– It really was not so much needed because it is not seen so much what is the day to day of the journalistic world. Yes, I read ‘El director’ on the recommendation of Gerardo Herrera and saw the series ‘Press’, which also helped me a lot to get into the context.

-The film touches on the theme of ambition. Is it negative per se?

-Not necessarily. The interesting thing about this movie is that it touches on many topics, but without lecturing on any of them. It is a film that invites reflection and generates many debates. I think that ambition does not have to be a negative thing, but of course it all depends on how far you are willing to go and what is the engine of that ambition.

-And how do you deal with it in a profession like acting? Is the competition fiercer as there is less work?

-It depends a lot on how one experiences it. It is a field in which I do not like to enter because I feel that it does not bring out the best in me. It is not a place where I feel comfortable. There is a part almost of faith, of saying what is for you is for you and that’s it and if it is not for you it is because it does not have to be. You have to trust that and the camaraderie because fierce competition doesn’t bring out the best in people.

-It also highlights inequality. There is much to do?

-It is clear that there is a route that has already been done, luckily, but there is another and I believe that it is also on a global level, it happens in all areas. There must be a systemic change in society and from the most basic education for us to live in an egalitarian society.

-Has your work in the film led you to understand this profession more? What do you think of the trade?

-It is a very noble and very necessary profession. The right of access to truthful information seems to me to be extremely important and a huge responsibility. The problem is when such a profession is subject to economic or political interests.

-Do you think the media is as influential as the film drops?

-Yes I do. That is why I say that a lot of responsibility is needed. The media generate opinion and there are many people who believe that everything that is said is true. Now the issue of ‘fake news’ is very much on the table and there is so much information that many times there is misinformation due to that excess, such as that you no longer know which sources have the truth, if that exists.

-Do you consume a lot of information?

-Well, look, if I’m honest, the truth is that no (laughs). I don’t watch the news too much. My great source of information is my grandmother, who is super on, especially with the political issue, which she loves. When I talk to her, she brings me up to date and tells me what has happened in the world. She is my personal journalist, my reporter (laughs).

The film also raises a question which is to what extent can the company get into the life of a worker? What do you think about that?

-This is such a delicate terrain. In addition, today, with social networks as everything is public and everything can be used against you at some point … It is true there is a point that this works like this: anything you have posted on Instagram or Facebook …

-Also you who are always facing the public …

-You have to be prudent and at the same time give it the right importance. Unless you dedicate yourself to being actively incendiary by the face, if you have an opinion about something, it is still an opinion. The problem is when you throw an opinion x with respect and suddenly a fire breaks out. We live in a free country where everyone should be able to express their opinion as long as they give it with respect and do not incite violence or hatred.

-You started making films very young, have you noticed a great change in the Spanish audiovisual industry in all these years?

-Well, especially in recent years it is true that the issue of platforms has been a boom. They have taken enormous power and now with the issue of covid much more but I have always defended that everything is compatible. I am a great consumer of audiovisual on platforms but that is not why I stop going to the movies because they seem to me to be different experiences and they should be compatible and complementary.