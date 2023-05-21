His service sheet is one of those that take away the hiccups. Nominated for best new actress before passing her first year in ESO, protagonist of generational and general film milestones, seasoned on sets and stages, followed by millions of people on social networks, businesswoman, hostess of the last Goya awards gala, ambassador of several brands and activist of many causes. Few resumes would hold up to the type before the one carved by Clara Lago (Madrid, 33 years old), an essential figure in recent Spanish cinema who says she does not show the mileage of more than two decades of career on her legs: “I would say that all those years are noticeable , but for good. It’s like someone who has been training all their lives, there are things that don’t cost me anything. And the illusion is the same”.

The tables are obvious. After displaying her chronically photogenic for the camera, she slips out of red patent leather heels and settles down with her already bare feet on a green velvet sofa. His immense eyes open attentively at each question and even emit a particular sparkle if the occasion warrants it. The adjectives that the prestigious director of casting Luis San Narciso when she was chosen to star Carol’s journey (2002), by Imanol Uribe, his first film when he was barely 10 years old, are still relevant today: “Very deep, disciplined, beautiful and talented”. A new sample of that talent is her recent work giving voice to the audiobook of cuckoo’s nestthe eleventh installment of the collection The Fjällbacka crimes signed by Camilla Läckberg, queen of crime fiction. Lago acts as the narrator of this chilling story —on Audible since June 1— and updates, in turn, a job well rooted in her last name. “My mother is a storyteller and since I was little I have listened to her tell stories and I have even told one with her. I imagine that something stays, right? ”, muses the woman from Madrid.

An identifiable face of her generation, the actress has made the transition to personal and professional maturity without becoming one of the many neglected toys that strewn along the way. If an audiobook was made about that journey, her protagonist defends that she should be framed in the humor genre feel good, because “comedy is the most important vital filter of any human being”. And given the choice, he embraces the suggested proposal of having Aitana Sánchez-Gijón — “I can’t be more of a fan of hers” — as the narrator of that story and even presents a title that has nothing improvised. “I would like it to be called TVT because everything is solved with therapy, wine and time. I have the idea of ​​making a podcast someday because it’s a piece of format, but let’s see if someone steals my idea by saying it”, he confesses smiling.

It is precisely the practice of that philosophy TVT which gives this interpreter an essential dose of happiness in her day to day. “There is nothing I like more in the world than a chat with a friend. I feel that the human connection nourishes me as a vegetable mix nourishes me. Literally,” she adds. Despite being the protagonist of the highest grossing film in the history of Spanish cinema, Eight Basque surnamesthe actress seems to embrace the role of loose verse and participate as strictly necessary in the game of the photocalls and the glitter glitter of the industry. “I prefer to have a wine with a friend than to go to an event, I have always been more than small committee. I’m terrible at doing networking Because it doesn’t come naturally to me, I’m very transparent. Also, I always forget who the important capos of Netflix or Telecinco are, ”she says, almost apologizing.

In addition to filming a series about which she cannot offer more information, her concerns are now focused on her latest professional adventure, which reinforces that curious, versatile and multitasking profile that she herself recognizes. Together with her boyfriend, the Andalusian businessman and artist José Lucena, she is preparing to venture into the world of hospitality with La Huerta Funky Castizo, a 100% vegetable restaurant —she has been a vegan for years— that will open its doors soon in the Madrid capital. An adventure that, in her words, has reaffirmed her admiration for small entrepreneurs: “The businessman has been demonized a lot because it seems that he always tries to take advantage of the worker, but there are many who don’t. It takes courage to undertake, risk your savings and overcome the thousands of obstacles that exist ”.

Voracious consumer of books and podcast on psychology, self-help and human behavior, the management of the two main energies, love and fear, has also played a role in directing his personal and professional course in recent years. “The question is to ask what is the engine behind each action. Without going any further, it helped me make the decision to present the Goyas, ”she admits. Despite the fact that she had already rejected the offer to accompany Antonio de la Torre at the gala held last February in Seville, it was her boyfriend who ended up convincing her: “He made me understand that I was moving out of fear of what they would say, of failure , to critics… And that I had to connect with love: the love of cinema, the Goyas and my profession”.

Perhaps the greatest manifestation of that love cultivated by Clara Lago is her Ochotumbao Foundation, dedicated to improving the reality of the most disadvantaged and environmental and animal protection. Conceived together with her ex-partner, the also actor Dani Rovira, in the years of media hypertrophy, the initiative managed to make sense of fame and popularity. “Of course, it’s nice that people come up to you and tell you that they love your work, but this was a way of taking advantage of the recognition to do good,” she replies just before putting her heels back on to fulfill her promise. last promotional commitment of the day. What would that pre-adolescent Clara say about everything achieved by her adult self? The actress’s eyes light up and she concludes: “I would have thought: ‘How cool!’