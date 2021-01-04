Thirty-one trade unionists believe they are victims of discrimination because of their mandates. In the compulsory annual negotiation tables indicating the average amount of remuneration by classification, workers note that their wages have evolved less well than that of colleagues positioned at the same coefficient, or even below. The block also affects their promotional development. So many signs of classic union discrimination.

Trade unionists try to dialogue with the employer to obtain the information necessary to compare their professional development with that of their colleagues hired under equivalent conditions. They seek to identify their appearances on their own, but the unique personnel register is neither complete nor up to date, which they point out in vain.

To support their request, the employees appeal to the Defender of Rights, who invites them to apply to the industrial tribunal on the basis of article 145 of the Code of Civil Procedure. This probationary summary is a rapid procedure to be carried out before any substantive trial aimed at deciding the existence of discrimination. It makes it possible to request that the production of documents useful for the solution of a dispute be ordered. The applicant must just show a legitimate reason, that is to say indications of discrimination, and that the requested elements are held only by the employer, who refuses to communicate them.

Thus, the trade unionists turned to the industrial tribunal, which gave them reason at the end of 2018. Obsessed by the idea of ​​not giving anything, not even parts, the employer seized the court of appeal, which dismissed the employees on the grounds that the information requested, nominative and confidential, is too general.

In a judgment of December 16, 2020 (1), the Court of Cassation recalls that “the right to evidence may justify the production of elements detrimental to personal life on condition that this production is essential for the exercise of this right and that the interference is proportionate to the aim pursued“. She accuses the Court of Appeal, which had found a legitimate reason, “to (not have) verified which measures were essential to the protection of their right to evidence and proportionate to the aim pursued, if necessary by limiting the scope of the requested production of parts“. In other words, the judges could not refuse any forced production, and should have determined what elements requested had to be provided in order to establish the discrimination. The Cour de cassation guarantees the usefulness of recourse to summary proceedings 145!